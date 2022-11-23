Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina testified before a Georgia special grand jury for more than two hours Tuesday and “answered all questions,” his office said.

Mr. Graham, a Republican, had fought the subpoena from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to lean on Georgia officials and reexamine the 2020 presidential results that delivered the state to President Biden.

The senator said his calls to state officials were protected by constitutional privileges afforded to legislators, but the courts ordered him to appear before the panel. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to bail out the senator.

“Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury for just over two hours and answered all questions,” Mr. Graham’s office said. “The senator feels he was treated with respect, professionalism, and courtesy. Out of respect for the grand jury process, he will not comment on the substance of the questions.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger raised suspicions by saying in late 2020 that the senator in one call “implied for us to audit the envelopes and then throw out the ballots for counties who have the highest frequency error of signatures.”

Mr. Graham has said he did nothing wrong and was carrying out oversight duties as a senator.

Ms. Willis has called in a number of people from Mr. Trump’s orbit to appear in Fulton County. Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, testified in August.

