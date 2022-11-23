A post office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in southeast D.C. was robbed at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The service didn’t specify what was stolen.

In a tweet, the USPIS D.C. division described the man as having a light complexion, being 20-30 years old and wearing a black jacket with a brown collar, tan pants, black Hoka-brand sneakers with white soles and a black backpack.

The armed robber had a gun and fled on a cruiser-style bicycle, according to Fox 5.

The USPIS, which is leading the investigation of the incident, was offering up to $50,000 in reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect. Witnesses or others with information were urged to call 1-877-876-2455.

