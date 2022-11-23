Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday tore into the Supreme Court after the justices rejected his emergency appeal to keep his tax returns out of the hands of House Democrats.

In a lengthy rant on Mr. Trump’s Truth Social media platform, he lamented his poor record before the Supreme Court, even though he nominated three of its justices.

“The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price,” Mr. Trump wrote. “They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!”

Mr. Trump went on to gripe that the Supreme Court has “always” ruled against him and pointed a finger at President Biden, accusing him of hiding money he allegedly made from his son Hunter Biden’s business deals.

“Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do!” Mr. Trump said. “It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates a terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond.”

The high court on Tuesday denied Mr. Trump’s request to block his taxes from the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee. The court offered no explanation for the decision, but noted there was no dissent.

The decision is the end of the line for Mr. Trump’s efforts to keep his tax returns out of the hands of Democrats. He has lost four straight federal court appeals related to requests for his taxes.

It is unclear when the Internal Revenue Service will turn over the documents to the House panel. A lengthy delay could mean a victory for Mr. Trump because Republicans will take control of the House in January and could drop the request.

The Supreme Court has not been receptive to Mr. Trump’s legal arguments in a handful of cases. In 2020, the court rejected three separate bids by Trump loyalists to overturn or nullify Mr. Biden’s election wins in battleground states.

