Authorities in New Hampshire have found the body of a Massachusetts woman who had been reported missing after going on a solo hike on Sunday.

Emily Sotelo, 20, was found just after 11 a.m. Wednesday on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia, New Hampshire, the state’s Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said in a news release.

A family member contacted authorities about Ms. Sotelo after she didn’t return from her Sunday morning hike along the Franconia Ridge at a planned time.

A search began that night, but responders had difficulty ascertaining Ms. Sotelo’s whereabouts due to inclement weather that included high winds and blowing snow.

By Tuesday afternoon, authorities found tracks and items belonging to Ms. Sotelo near the headwaters at Lafayette Brook.

Her body was found Wednesday morning along the ridge and was extricated with the help of the New Hampshire National Guard.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.