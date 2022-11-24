President Biden will move to get an assault weapons ban passed while Democrats still remain in control of the House during Congress’ lame-duck session.

Mr. Biden told reporters he would try to “get rid of assault weapons” while answering questions during his Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

“The idea [that] we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers,” Mr. Biden said.

Asked if he would pursue a ban in the final days of the current Congress, Mr. Biden said he would “try” and figure out if he has the votes.

“I’m going to do it whenever — I’ve got to make that assessment as I get in and start counting votes,” he said.

Mr. Biden would need to move swiftly to push for a ban: Republicans are set to take control of the House in January.

Mr. Biden’s comments come shortly after recent mass shootings left six people dead at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, and five people dead at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The suspect in the nightclub shooting, 22-year-old Anderon Lee Aldrich, faces murder and hate crime charges over the shooting that also injured dozens.

Authorities said he used a semi-automatic weapon during the shooting.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.