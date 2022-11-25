The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning not to sell or eat raw oysters harvested last Feb. 6 and sold by Korean exporter Dai One Food Co. in 13 states due to possible sapovirus contamination.

Sapovirus, similar to norovirus, causes a number of gastrointestinal symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Symptoms usually set in 12 to 48 hours after infection and last one to four days.

The frozen oyster products — half-shell oysters, individually quick frozen oysters and oyster blocks — have been recalled by Dai One.

The oysters were distributed in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, according to the FDA.

The FDA was notified of the problem by the Southern Nevada Health District, which reported “two clusters of illnesses from individuals that consumed raw oysters at a restaurant in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2022, and Nov. 5, 2022. To date, the Southern Nevada Health District reports one confirmed and nine potential sapovirus illnesses.”

