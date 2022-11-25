German climate activists from the “Last Generation” group broke into the Berlin Brandenburg Airport and glued themselves to the tarmac Thursday in a protest against emissions.

“Airplanes are no means of transport for common people. 80% of people never ever went anywhere by plane. Only one very wealthy percent is responsible for about half of all emissions caused by air traffic,” the group said in a tweet.

Video footage attached to the tweet showed protesters breaking through a hole in a chain-link fence with bicycles, on their way to adhere themselves to the runway.

Six protesters broke into the airport, one group coming from the south and the other from the north. The activists were apprehended and arrested by police, Brandenburg Airport spokesperson Jan-Peter Haack told Insider.

Five men and one woman between the ages of 20 and 32 were arrested, only one of whom is still in custody. In all, 15 flights had to be diverted to nearby airports, and five other flights were delayed, affecting 750 passengers, according to The Associated Press.

The airport blockade is not the only recent action by Last Generation. The group previously threw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting in a Postdam gallery in October and blocked the road to the Brandenburg Airport on Nov. 18, according to Insider.

