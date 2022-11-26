California Gov. Gavin Newsom bowed out of a potential 2024 White House bid, saying he would support President Biden’s reelection instead.

Mr. Newsom, who has been floated as possible presidential contender, said he’s made his intentions clear to everyone in the administration.

“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” Mr. Newsom told Politico.

On Mr. Biden running for another term, the governor said: “I’m all in. Count me in.”

Mr. Newsom is the latest Democrat to announce wholehearted support for Mr. Biden following a stronger-than-expected midterm election for the party.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Caucus chairman and the likely next leader of the party, made the same sentiment after the election, praising Mr. Biden as being the “big and clear winner” of the midterms.

“I’m hopeful that President Biden will seek reelection, and I look forward to strongly supporting him,” Mr. Jeffries said.

Mr. Biden has not yet announced whether he will run in 2024 but has indicated his interest in reelection, despite concerns about his old age and health.

The president said he would ponder the decision over the holiday season, and it would likely be early next year when he announces.

