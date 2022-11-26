Former President Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser John Bolton called his ex-boss “old and tired,” encouraging the GOP to support someone new for 2024.

Mr. Bolton, who has long had a contentious relationship with Mr. Trump since leaving his position, said too many people have turned the former president “off in their brain.”

“Even if they loved his style, loved his approach, loved his policies, loved everything about him, they don’t to lose and the fear is, given the results on [Nov. 8], that if he got the nomination, not only would he lose the general election, but he would take an awful lot of Republican candidates down with him,” Mr. Bolton told The Guardian.

Mr. Bolton has his own PAC and super PAC where he is set to raise funds for Republicans, though he has not indicated anyone he would support for the next presidential election.

However, Mr. Bolton praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his strong midterm victory, saying he’s had a “very successful run” as governor.

“He won re-election on [Nov. 8] with a big majority. A lot of people look to him as the next generation candidate. That’s one of Trump’s biggest problems — his act is old and tired now,” Mr. Bolton said.

Mr. Bolton served as Mr. Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 before being ousted from the White House. Previously, he served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under the Bush Administration.

After leaving his post, Mr. Bolton published a tell-all book referring to Mr. Trump as “erratic” and “stunningly uninformed.”

Mr. Trump has since then painted Mr. Bolton as a disgruntled employee, who was unhappy about being fired.

“Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is,” Mr. Trump said.

