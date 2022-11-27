Rep. Adam Schiff denied reports of conflict between the staff of the Jan. 6 House committee and one of the panel’s key members.

The California Democrat and head of the chamber’s Intelligence Committee suggested a Washington Post report that said staff and the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, were butting heads over the Wyoming Republican’s push to make their final report centered on former President Donald Trump while leaving out other key elements was untrue.

“No. I mean, at least I certainly hope not,” Mr. Schiff told CNN’s “State of the Union” of whether the story was accurate. “I would like to see a report be as broad and inclusive as possible. We are discussing as a committee among the members, what belongs in the body of the report, what belongs in the appendices of the report, what is beyond the scope of our investigation. And we’ll reach those decisions in a collaborative manner.”

The committee, which has hosted a series of prime-time public hearings about the attack on the U.S. Capitol and Mr. Trump’s role, is expected to release its final report in the coming weeks. However, there are concerns among staffers that it will be used to charter Ms. Cheney’s political future once she departs office in January after losing her primary election.

“I’ve never viewed it that way, and I think her role on the committee has been indispensable,” Mr. Schiff said.

