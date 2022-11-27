Rep. Adam Schiff, California Democrat, said Sunday that he will need to weigh the “validity” of any subpoenas for testimony that a Republican-controlled House may dole out to him next year.

Mr. Schiff is one of several Democrats whom House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California has said he will remove from committee assignments as his new majority launches probes into the Biden administration’s and Democratic-controlled Congress’ handling of several issues.

“We will have to consider the validity of the subpoena. But I would certainly view my obligation, the administration’s obligation to follow the law,” Mr. Schiff, the outgoing intelligence-committee chairman, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said that Republicans’ refusals of subpoenas from several Democratic-led panels would not justify a tit-for-tat refusal, but still added that he would be the judge of any subpoenas’ legality.

“The fact that they have disrespected the law is not a precedent I would hope that would be broadly followed. But we will have to look at the legitimacy or lack of legitimacy of what they do,” he said.

House Republicans have vowed to investigate the administration’s handling of several hot-button issues, including the pandemic, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the surge of migrants illegally coming across the southern border.

Mr. McCarthy, if he becomes House speaker as expected, also plans to remove Mr. Schiff and at least two other Democrats who have consistently butted heads with Republicans — Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Eric Swalwell of California — from their positions on national-security related committees.

Mr. Schiff charged Mr. McCarthy with doing “nothing but carry Donald Trump’s water” as he tries to lock down enough speakership votes amid dissension from his right flank.

“McCarthy’s problem is that he cannot get to 218 without Marjorie Taylor Green and Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz,” he said. “So he will do whatever they ask.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.