Elon Musk says he would support Gov. Ron DeSantis if the Florida Republican decides to run for president in 2024.

Twitter’s new owner replied “Yes” to a Friday night tweet asking him if he would back the Republican Party’s rising star in a general election.

That response came after Mr. Musk had stated in a previous tweet: “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would [be] the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”

The billionaire tech magnate also said he was a “significant supporter” of President Barack Obama’s tenure in office “and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump.”

Mr. Musk began sharing his thoughts on politics after being tagged in a tweet about former President Donald Trump not using his reinstated Twitter account.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Mr. Musk said. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”



Mr. Musk, who also is the CEO of Tesla, urged “independent-minded voters” to support Republicans a day before the midterms elections earlier this month.

He announced his first-ever vote for a Republican when he cast a ballot for Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas in a June special election, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Flores lost in the general election to Democratic challenger Vicente Gonzalez this month.

