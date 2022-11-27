Rep. James Comer had some advice Sunday for former President Donald Trump after his recent dinner with a White supremacist and Kanye West in the wake of the rapper’s antisemitic remarks.

The Kentucky Republican suggested that Mr. Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, “needs better judgment in who he dines with” after hosting a dinner with Mr. West, who now goes by Ye, and Nick Fuentes, a White supremacist.

“He said he didn’t know who those people were … ,” said Mr. Comer, who is poised to chair the House Oversight Committee in January.

Pressed further about Mr. Trump’s dinner guests, he said: “I wouldn’t take a meeting with Kanye West, either, but that’s my opinion.”

Mr. West recently got booted from Twitter, lost a host of sponsors and faced fierce backlash after tweeting that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Mr. Trump defended the dinner on his social media platform Truth Social, saying that Mr. West arrived at his Mar-a-Lago estate with unannounced guests and that he did not know Mr. Fuentes.

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice,’” Mr. Trump wrote. “He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I hadn’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

