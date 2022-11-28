MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is running to become the next chairman of the Republican National Committee, putting him on a crash course with Ronna McDaniel.

“I’m 100% running for the RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel, 100%, I am all in Steve,” he said Monday on former Trump insider Steve Bannon’s show on Real America’s Voice. “One of the big donors said to me, he said, ‘Mike everyone wants you to be the head of the RNC some of them just don’t know it yet.’”

There is an appetite in the party for change, but Mr. Lindell would be facing an uphill battle against Ms. McDaniel. She has led the RNC since 2017 and is a top ally of former President Donald Trump.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin also is considering launching a challenge against Ms. McDaneil.

Mr. Lindell has been one of the most vocal supporters of Mr. Trump’s stolen election claims and has been a featured speaker at the former president’s campaign rallies.

