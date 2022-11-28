By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 10:27 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022

Rep. Donald McEachin, Virginia Democrat, died of cancer Monday night, his office stated on social media.

The congressman, whose district was based around the Richmond area, was 61.

