The Biden administration is poised to approve a $323 million arms sale to Finland as the northern European nation takes steps to join the NATO military alliance.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the package includes 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Stand-Off weapons and other equipment. Raytheon Missiles & Defense of Tucson, Arizona, is the main contractor in the sale.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a trusted partner, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the agency said. “It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”

The agency said the proposed sale will improve Finland’s air defense as it joins NATO alongside Sweden.

Both nations decided to get off the sidelines after Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking fears President Vladimir Putin would cause trouble in Scandinavia.

Finland shares a border with Russia.

