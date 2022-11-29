China’s government on Tuesday signaled it’s not backing down in the face of nationwide protests against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policies, according to state media.

Police were called out in large numbers in a bid to halt the protests that erupted over the weekend following the burning deaths in Xinjiang of several people locked in their residences due to COVID restrictions.

Videos circulating on U.S. social media showed Chinese armored personnel carriers in Xuzhou, 370 miles northwest of Shanghai, where protesters had gathered. It was not publicly known if the military vehicle movements were related to the protests.

The anti-lockdown protests have included calls for freedom and an end to Chinese Communist Party rule. In major cities, protesters shouted “CCP step down” and “Xi Jinping step down.”

Protestors have been waving blank pieces of paper signifying government censorship and controls.

The White House on Monday offered tepid support, with spokesman John Kirby saying the U.S. backs the right to protest around the world, including in China.

Asked if President Biden supports the protesters’ calls for freedom and for Mr. Xi to step down, Mr. Kirby said: “The president’s not going to speak for protesters around the world. They’re speaking for themselves.”

According to social media posts from China, police in Beijing and Shanghai began stopping people on the street and asking to see their phones.

The authorities were looking for foreign apps like Twitter, Instagram and Telegram used to circumvent China’s mass online censorship controls.

Arrests of protesters also were reported.

China employs high-tech mass surveillance systems through police and security services. Video surveillance includes hundreds of thousands of cameras capable of comparing images of faces with databases.

The Chinese Communist Party official outlet People’s Daily and the official Xinhua news agency published stories defending the COVID restrictions that have included lockdowns of cities and quarantine camps where those infected with the virus have been held.

The zero COVID policy was announced in 2020 by Mr. Xi as a CCP campaign. It has been compared to earlier communist drives like the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

The idea behind the policy is that the CCP will eliminate all forms of the virus that through the Omicron variant has continued to spread through China’s 1.4 billion people.

China’s National Health Commission was the first to acknowledge the protests during a press briefing. Chen Youquan, a senior official with the commission, said that “the problems recently reflected by the masses are not primarily about pandemic prevention and control per se,” the Wall Street Journal reported from Beijing.

The issue is poor implementation of controls, he said.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian avoided answering questions about the protests. On Monday he said only that the rights of Chinese citizens should be exercised within laws, and he defended the COVID policies as “scientific.”

