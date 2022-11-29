Emma Corrin, who portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales, on season four of Netflix’s hit series “The Crown,” wants major award shows to drop their gender-based actor and actress categories in favor of a single, gender-neutral one.

Corrin, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, told BBC late last week that they don’t think the categories are inclusive enough.

The actor previously won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for their portrayal of Princess Diana in 2021. But that was at a time when Corrin said they were accepting she/her pronouns, and the 26-year-old actor has since changed their stance.

“It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being nonbinary and being nominated in female categories,” Corrin told BBC, who starred in two high-profile films this year, “My Policeman” and “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”

The actor believes what’s more important than having representation in the awards is having more representation for nonbinary, queer and trans people in the content that is produced by studios.

“When those parts come up, meaning more people and more actors are playing those roles, then I think there will be more of an urgency with which these questions will be addressed.”

Some award shows have already gone gender neutral, such as the Grammys since 2012 and The Brits Awards, the UK’s music awards show, since 2022, according to Variety.

But while BAFTA and the Oscars have said they’re discussing the possibility of moving to gender-neutral categories, the SAG awards shelved the idea in 2020 when “Billions” actor Asia Kate Dillon suggested it in an open letter.

“The suggestion to go to one category raises significant concerns in terms of gender parity as well as racial and ethnic diversity,” SAG wrote in 2020, Variety reported.

