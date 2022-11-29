NEWS AND OPINION:

Socialist candidates in federal and statewide elections were “overwhelmingly successful” in their bids for elected office this year.

“In total, 132 socialist candidates were tracked — 78 at the state level and 54 at the federal level. Our analysis found 120 of these far-left candidates were victorious (a 90.9 percent victory rate),” advised a new analysis conducted by the Heartland Institute, a Chicago-based think tank which identified socialist candidates by examining their endorsements by such organizations as Our Revolution and the Democratic Socialists of America.

“The average margin of victory for socialist candidates was more than 30 percentage points over the second-place finisher, even after excluding uncontested races. This likely indicates that socialist and progressive groups targeted districts during the primaries that they knew Democrats would easily win in the general election, rather than sponsoring candidates and investing resources in races where Republicans were likely to run competitive campaigns,” the report noted.

“Overall, the continued success of radical leftist politicians and the replacement of more moderate centrist Democrats is a cause for alarm and should serve as a wake-up call to both conservatives and the more moderate wing of the Democratic Party,” it said.

“Republicans should be concerned by these numbers, especially because their utter failure in the midterms to produce a coherent and unified policy platform is a factor in socialists’ success. Yet, independents and moderate Democrats should be equally concerned; I have a hard time believing that most independents and centrists desire to live in a nation in which healthcare is nationalized, immigration enforcement is abolished, all student loan debt is canceled, universal basic income is handed out like candy, our entire energy grid is deconstructed in favor of ‘green’ solutions, and taxes are dramatically increased to pay for it all,” research editor Jack McPherrin said in a statement to Inside the Beltway.

NOT ON THE MENU

How divided are we? Some people won’t even share a meal with those who support a political party other than their own — and a major pollster is tracking this trend.

“Republicans and Democrats remain at odds with one another,” reports a new Ipsos poll.

“Republicans (58%) are more likely than Democrats (48%) to report that they have had a meal with someone of another party in the past year. On the other hand, independents (59%) remain most likely to report not sharing a meal with someone of a different political affiliation in the past year or ever compared to Democrats (52%) or Republicans (42%),” the poll said.

“The vast majority of Democrats still feel they have little to nothing in common with Republicans, a view that hasn’t changed significantly since late September (79% now vs. 78%). Republicans’ attitudes towards Democrats are unmoved too (76% felt they have little to nothing in common with Democrats in late September vs. 74% now),” the analysis noted.

“Most independents feel they have little to nothing in common with either party, something that is unchanged,” it said, adding that 65% of the independents felt at odds with those with another political calling in an identical poll conducted in September — and 66% feel that way now.

The Ipsos poll of 1,005 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 18-21, and released Nov. 24.

OFF ON A SPENDING SPREE

Let’s peek back to February 2021, when President Biden was touring the country in an attempt to sell the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.” The president had a straight answer for those who fretted about the price tag.

“What would they have me cut?” Mr. Biden said in a public response to criticism at the time.

However, Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the top Republican on the House Budget Committee, has been answering that question ever since – tracking the whereabouts and use of federal tax dollars. He has catalogued dozens of examples in a project he calls “Biden’s Trail of American Rescue Plan Waste.”

The vigilant lawmaker most recently cited the city of Eugene, Oregon, which spent $1.2 million of the funds to build mountain bike trails, and the state of Montana, which designated $754,000 of its funds for art projects that include a “state-themed jazz album.”

And what is the latest example?

“Providence, Rhode Island, is spending $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to reopen a penguin exhibit at the Roger Williams Park Zoo. Building homes for animals that look like they are wearing tuxedos is very on-brand for a party that has spent two years providing welfare to the wealthy, like new tax credits to purchase luxury electric vehicles and Obamacare plans,” Mr. Smith observed.

WREATHS ON THE WAY

A heartfelt and solemn event is on the calendar. That would be National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17, honored at over 3,000 sites and locations nationwide — including Arlington National Cemetery.

The event is centered on volunteers who place wreaths at a veteran’s headstone or columbarium niche to honor their legacy and sacrifice.

“Remember our fallen U.S. veterans. Honor those who serve. Teach your children the value of freedom,” the organization notes in a public advisory.

There is much organization involved, particularly at Arlington National Cemetery. On Dec. 11, a convoy of tractor-trailers will begin a week-long journey to deliver wreaths to the hallowed grounds, starting in Maine and continuing through New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Washington D.C. — then on to Arlington.

Find more information at WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

POLL DU JOUR

• 81% of U.S. adults said they voted in the 2022 midterm elections; 19% did not vote.

• 30% of the non-voting group said they did not have enough time to vote.

• 29% of this group said none of the candidates excited them.

• 26% said they did not know enough about candidates and issues.

• 20% felt their vote would not make a difference

• 11% cited an assortment of “other reasons.”

SOURCE: A Harvard CAPS/Harris/HarrisX survey of 2,212 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 16-17. Respondents who did not vote could cite multiple reasons.

