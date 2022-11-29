Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday rebuked former President Donald Trump for dining with Nick Fuentes, a White nationalist who frequently espouses antisemitic views.

“There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or White supremacy, and anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view — in my judgment — are highly unlikely to ever be elected president of the United States,” said Mr. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who regularly clashes with Mr. Trump.

Despite the condemnation, Mr. McConnell stopped short of saying he would oppose Mr. Trump if he eventually becomes the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. He said the condemnation of antisemitism or White supremacy “would apply to all of the leaders in the party who will be seeking office.”

Mr. McConnell joined a growing list of prominent Republicans who have criticized Mr. Trump for the private dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which also included right-wing provocateurs Milo Yiannopoulos and rapper Kanye West, who recently suffered criticism for making antisemitic remarks.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, told reporters that nobody “should be spending any time with Nick Fuentes,” adding that he “has no place in this Republican Party.”

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said the former president should not “give oxygen to that kind of stuff.”

Through posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Mr. Trump said he was unaware of who Mr. Fuentes was and blamed Mr. West for bringing the unannounced guests.

“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Mr. Trump posted. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.