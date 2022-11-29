The Rolling Stones have reportedly terminated their deal with fast fashion company Shein after the band was made aware of alleged labor abuse by the company.

Shein, which is now worth more than such other fast-fashion giants as H&M and Zara, reached a deal with the legendary British rock group to produce cheap clothes and accessories featuring the Stones’ iconic red-lips-and-tongue logo.

However, after the Stones were contacted by U.K. press to comment on the Chinese-sweatshop accusations against the company, they promptly ended the deal.

“We do not want to be associated with Shein, having been made aware of the recent revelations about the treatment of workers in its supply chain.” a spokesperson for the band said.

A 2021 investigation by the Swiss-based advocacy group Public Eye found that workers within the Shein supply chain are subjected to 18-hour days with few, if any, days off. Many are paid 3 cents per item in at least two of the company’s Chinese factories.

In response to the report, Shein said it was unaware of any of the problems Public Eye highlighted.

“Shein takes the welfare of workers at its suppliers extremely seriously and does not tolerate forced labor,” the company told Fortune magazine.

