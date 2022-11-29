Three child sex offenders were arrested while attempting to illegally re-enter the U.S. through Texas last week, border officials said Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that the three arrests took place along the border’s Del Rio sector between Nov. 21 and Nov. 24 near Eagle Pass.

Honduran national Gelix Edgardo Barralaga, 44, was among four people who were arrested on Nov. 21.

A background check revealed that he had a 2007 conviction for indecent liberties with a child in North Carolina. Barralaga received a 20-month sentence for the crime and was deported in 2009.

A 35-year-old Guatemalan national, who wasn’t named by authorities, was arrested alone on Nov. 22. An active warrant for probation violation was found during a records check of the man, and he had previously been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Houston in March of this year.

The man received five years probation and was deported in May. He’s now in the custody of the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

Another Guatemalan national, 47-year-old Juan Mauricio-Simon, was arrested among a group of 15 people crossing the border on Nov. 24. Mauricio-Simon’s 2014 conviction for indecency with a child (sexual contact) in Texas was turned up during a background check.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and was last deported in 2020.

