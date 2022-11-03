A Virginia man drove through a barrier at the Pentagon last week, later saying his plan was to kill people, according to federal court documents.

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, drove in a Ford Expedition through a checkpoint on Friday and refused to stop when Pentagon police officers told him to. One of the officers pointed a flashlight at the driver to get his attention but had to take cover when Mr. Yehualawork drove toward him, according to the criminal affidavit in the case.

“Yehualawork then drove over a sidewalk and through the grass towards the Pentagon Mall entrance,” according to court documents.

Pentagon police used their cruisers to pin the sports utility vehicle against a parked car. They said he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle on his own.

“He continued to resist as officers were placing him in handcuffs,” according to the affidavit.

Mr. Yehualawork cursed the United States, saying “I hate America and I was trying to kill people,” Pentagon police said in the court document.

He remains in custody and is facing several charges, including assault, resisting arrest and trespassing. Mr. Yehualawork is an Ethiopian citizen, but his current immigrant status is unclear, officials said.

