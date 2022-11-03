The famous Naked Cowboy in Times Square is backing Republican Lee Zeldin over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul in New York’s gubernatorial election next Tuesday.

The scantily clad singer, whose real name is Robert Burck, sang a custom tune about why he is endorsing Mr. Zeldin that included the state’s issues with crime, high taxes and the teaching of critical race theory and gender studies in schools.

“Lee Zeldin for governor of New York. This one-party Democratic rule clearly doesn’t work,” the busker sang. “Gonna restore law and order, repeal the cashless bail. Fire all the woke DAs who won’t put these thugs in jail.

“Reduce taxes and regulations, build the economy. Before more wealthy New Yorkers take their tax dollars and flee,” he continued, before ending on “Stop teaching CRT and gender fluidity. Stick with math and science and the ABCs.”

The Naked Cowboy previously supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, including by plastering his guitar with Trump stickers, according to the New York Post.

His guitar was covered with Mr. Zeldin’s campaign stickers while recording his endorsement song.

