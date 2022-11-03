WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week.

Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home.”

Two officers who raced to the home last Friday after Paul Pelosi called 911 witnessed him being struck in the head by a hammer at least once, according to court documents. Officials said the assault was captured on the officers’ body cameras.