NEW YORK — An employee at a Brooklyn bakery was pronounced dead Thursday morning after a co-worker found him in a walk-in freezer, police said.

The New York Police Department said the call came in around 8:45 a.m. about the man, who was discovered at the Beigel’s bakery in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood.

Emergency personnel pronounced the 33-year-old man dead at the scene. His identity had not been released pending notification of family.

Police said there were no signs on trauma on the man’s body.

A bakery manager outside the facility called the situation “devastating.”

Beigel’s is known for its signature black-and-white cookies. It was started by a family in Poland in 1934 before they came to New York City and opened in Manhattan. The bakery later moved to Brooklyn.