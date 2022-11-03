The debate Thursday among the women on “The View” ran the gamut from whether Republican voters are cockroaches to whether they are cultists or fantasists.

The show’s left-leaning hosts displayed considerable distress just five days away from what is expected to be a big Republican victory with the suspense primarily being over “how big.”

Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Sara Haines spat flames when discussing the election and such issues as abortion, crime and inflation.

Ms. Hostin, for example, noted a poll showed a Republican surge among white women despite Democratic efforts to use the abortion issue against the pro-life-leaning GOP.

“It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?” she lamented to the cheers of her audience.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is a Republican, called Ms. Hostin’s take “insulting to voters” and noted that she had been pro-life herself once.

“I am Catholic. That is my faith. I believe that abortion is wrong — for me. There is a separation between government and church. I do not have the right to tell someone else,” Ms. Hostin claimed.

But the panel was far from through.

Ms. Haines noted that Democrats had responded poorly to concerns about crime, but then went on the tar all Republican voters with a different broad brush.

She said that the top issue for her, even above abortion and women’s rights, was “election deniers.”

“It used to be just Donald Trump, now it’s everyone running on the Republican side,” she claimed. “That scares me more than anything.”

Not to be outdone, Ms. Behar jumped in with the language of religious fanaticism, saying the GOP was not a political party.

“You’re not voting for Republicans, you’re voting for a cult! Remember that. It’s a cult. It’s not Republicans any more!” she added to more cheers.

