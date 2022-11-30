A Southeast D.C. man has been charged for his suspected role in dozens of violent crimes after Metropolitan Police said they arrested him for armed robbery over the weekend.

Detectives say they have linked 20-year-old Deangelo Dwight Richardson to 19 other incidents of armed robbery, three armed carjackings and one assault with a dangerous weapon following his arrest Saturday night for an armed robbery that took place on South Carolina Avenue SE. All of the crimes Mr. Richardson has been charged with occurred this year and appear to have happened in clusters.

Three of Mr. Richardson’s alleged armed robberies took place within an hour of each other on May 29 on side streets in the H Street Corridor, police said. Another three armed robberies Mr. Richardson is charged with took place between July 26-30 in the Stanton Park neighborhood just east of Union Station.

Police accused Mr. Richardson of committing eight armed robberies between Nov. 5 and 6 that spanned the Stanton Park, Capitol Hill and Navy Yard neighborhoods.

From Nov. 10-18, Mr. Richardson was charged with five armed robberies that occurred near LeDroit Park, Stanton Park and the Navy Yard.

Mr. Richardson was also charged for his role in three armed carjackings that took place within 15 minutes of each other on July 14 in the residential area just north of the H Street Corridor.

His assault with a dangerous weapon charge came from an incident right by Union Station that police said occurred late on July 30.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.