A wedding caterer in Florida is being sued, accused of allegedly lacing the event’s food with “poisonous” levels of marijuana, according to court records.

Wedding guest Virginia Ann Taylor-Svoboda claimed in a lawsuit filed Monday that she suffered “severe, permanent injuries” from the cannabis-infused food served by Joycelyn Bryant, who runs the catering company Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen Inc., Fox News Digital reported.

The lawsuit accuses Ms. Bryant of negligence for causing Ms. Taylor-Svoboda to suffer from “marijuana poisoning” after unknowingly eating food that contained the drug.

“(Bryant) knew, or should have known, that allowing the food served by (Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen) to be laced with marijuana was reasonably likely to cause injuries and damages to wedding guests,” the lawsuit reads.

Ms. Taylor-Svoboda is seeking $30,000 in damages.

Deputies from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the wedding reception on Feb. 19 in Longwood, 15 miles north of Orlando, after guests complained they felt high. One guest told responding authorities that he felt like he had drugs inside him after consuming food and wine.

A few guests were sent to the hospital because of the laced food, which deputies confirmed when the lasagna and bread tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana that makes you feel high.

Ms. Bryant is facing multiple felony charges in Seminole County for her role in the incident: two charges of tampering with food and one charge of sale or delivery of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Bride Danya Glenny is facing the same charges as Ms. Bryant, as is another defendant, Noelle Wade.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.