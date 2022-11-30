The House approved legislation in a bipartisan vote Wednesday to stop a strike by freight rail workers that threatens to cripple the economy, a rare move by Congress to intervene in a labor dispute that has angered Democrats’ union base.

The final vote to impose the railroad labor agreement was 290 to 137, with 79 Republicans joining 211 Democrats.

The measure now moves to the Senate, where its fate is less certain. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the legislation.

Lawmakers in both parties who voted for the measure said avoiding a disruptive strike before the holidays was the top priority. They predicted fuel shortages and higher inflation if the freight-rail system came to a standstill in winter.

“The cost of moving anything will skyrocket overnight. Our businesses need certainty,” said Rep. Troy Nehls, Texas Republican, who accused President Biden of engaging in &lies” about unions’ support for the labor deal before the midterm election.