By Mike Glenn - The Washington Times - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The recently named new leader of the Islamic State terrorist group was recently killed on the battlefield, about 10 months after the death of the previous leader following a U.S. raid in northwest Syria, a spokesman for the radical Islamist movement revealed Wednesday.

ISIS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer said Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed “in combat with enemies of God” but did not detail the timing or the circumstances of his death, according to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

The terror group identified the new ISIS leader as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi. Quarashi refers to the Arab clan of Muhammad, from whom Islamic State leaders must claim descent, according to AFP.

Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was the third Islamic state leader to die in combat since its founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in Idlib by U.S. troops in October 2019.

“He died fighting the enemies of God, killing some of them before being killed like a man on the battlefield,” the Islamic State spokesman said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Asked in Washington about al-Qurayshi’s death, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told The Associated Press: “We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don’t have any additional operational details to provide at this time.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide