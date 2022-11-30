Former first lady Michelle Obama made a rare foray back into politics to record robocalls on behalf of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of his Dec. 6 runoff election in Georgia.

Georgia voters will hear Mrs. Obama in two messages. The first urges people to get out and select Mr. Warnock before early voting ends on Friday.

“This election is going to be very close, and there are a lot of folks on the other side hoping you stay home,” Mrs. Obama says. “But we need you to get out and vote one more time for Raphael Warnock. Rev. Warnock will always fight for Georgia, and in the Senate he’s proven he can get things done.”

Another message will be sent on the day of the election to remind voters that the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mr. Warnock is battling Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the runoff after neither candidate managed to win the majority on Election Day.

A Warnock win would expand the Democrats’ Senate majority to 51 seats instead of 50.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is stumping for Mr. Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign for Mr. Warnock this week.

Mrs. Obama is frequently touted as a possible candidate on the Democrats’ bench, though she says she has no interest in stepping back into the political spotlight.

