Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being showered with honors from her Democratic colleagues as her longtime reign comes to a close.

The California Democrat was designated “Speaker Emerita” after a unanimous vote by the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. The title was offered by her hand-picked successor, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who currently serves as the caucus chairman.

“This honorific reflects Speaker Pelosi’s lifetime of service as a legendary legislator, notorious negotiator, and a fabulous facilitator,” Mr. Jeffries said. “Our caucus and our country are better off for her leadership, without question, and this title is but a small token of our gratitude.”

Mrs. Pelosi, who announced her intent to step down from Democratic leadership earlier this month, has received a flurry of well-wishes from her colleagues, as well as proposals to enshrine her legacy in the Capitol.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, introduced a resolution this week that would name the Cannon House Office Building’s large caucus meeting room after Mrs. Pelosi.

“[Pelosi] has dedicated her life to the dignity of the American people, to the defense of our democracy, and always foremost — to the children and the posterity of our nation,” Ms. Lofgren said.

SEE ALSO: House passes bill to block freight rail strike, bill moves to Senate

Mrs. Pelosi will still play an advisory role for Democratic leaders as a generational takes charge.

Mr. Jeffries will succeed Mrs. Pelosi as the party’s top leader, becoming the first Black congressman to hold the spot. Along with Mr. Jeffries, Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California will be elevated to whip and caucus chair.

Mr. Jeffries said he wasn’t worried about Mrs. Pelosi becoming a “helicopter parent” for the new leaders.

“It’s a blessing that we embrace,” Mr. Jeffries said. “We stand on their shoulders and look forward to continuing to get things done for everyday Americans.”

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.