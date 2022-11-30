President Biden is scheduled to travel Friday to Boston for a Democratic fundraiser, raising the specter of a visit with the Prince and Princess of Wales — better known as Will and Kate — who will be in the city on the same day.

Mr. Biden is heading to MGM Music Hall for a fundraiser with Massachusetts senators on behalf of Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, who faces a Dec. 6 runoff election.

It just so happens that Prince William and Princess Kate will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which funds climate projects, on the same day.

It is the royal couple’s first trip to the U.S. since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. William, who previously met with President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is now first in line to the throne.

The White House has not confirmed a meeting, but the coincidental arrivals are causing a stir.

The U.K.-based Daily Mail reported both sides are scrambling to schedule a meeting but haven’t finalized the details.

