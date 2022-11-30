Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is releasing a trio of ads aimed at getting Asian Americans to the polls ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election in Georgia.

The digital ads, titled “Proud,” feature Warnock voters speaking in Vietnamese, Mandarin and Korean and attacking Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

“I’m proud to call Georgia home, but I’d be embarrassed to call Herschel Walker my senator,” the narrators say. “So I’m doing my part and voting for Reverend Warnock in the runoff on Dec. 6. I hope you’ll join me.”

The ads have a short run time of around 20 seconds and underscore efforts to secure the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) vote ahead of the critical Senate showdown.

The demographic grew in Georgia by about 61,000 voters from 2016 to 2020, according to The Hill, which got a first glimpse at the new ads.

An NBC News Exit Poll found that 58% of AAPI voters had opted for Democrats in the midterms while 40% had voted for Republicans.

Mr. Warnock is trying to win reelection and expand the Democrats’ Senate majority to 51 seats instead of 50.

The Warnock campaign of late is highlighting reports Mr. Walker took advantage of a tax break for Texas residents even as he runs as a candidate in Georgia.

The Walker campaign, meanwhile, has accused Mr. Warnock of mismanaging a Georgia apartment complex and says the senator’s spats with his ex-wife contrast with his nice-guy image.

