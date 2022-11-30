Vehicles rented by the Secret Service to protect President Biden on his Nantucket vacation reportedly caught fire in a parking lot one day after the first couple left the tony Massachusetts island.

All five of the vehicles rented from Hertz — a Chevy Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX80, Ford Expedition and a Jeep Gladiator — caught fire Monday, according to video first obtained by the Nantucket Current. The front ends of the vehicles were reduced to smoldering rubble.

The vehicles were parked at the Nantucket airport at the time, and it is unclear what sparked the blaze.

Airport staff noticed a fire in the “rental car overflow area” on its closed-circuit television system at 5:22 a.m., prompting a response by the Nantucket Fire Department and police, the airport told the Current.

“Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire. Several vehicles were damaged,” the airport said. “The airport is currently coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure scene safety, There is no longer an active fire at this time: the airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected.”

Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving weekend on the island with son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden and as part of a longstanding family tradition.

