Two injured victims from when an SUV crashed into an Apple store are suing the tech company, as well as several development companies, for failing to protect customers and employees.

The lawsuits, filed Tuesday morning, come after one person was killed and 19 people were injured after an SUV barreled through a Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store on Nov. 21.

Doug Sheff, a lawyer for two of the victims, says the addition of barriers could have prevented the incident.

“For just a few dollars, a couple of barriers could’ve easily prevented this entire tragedy,” Mr. Sheff told media during a press conference Tuesday.

The lawsuits accuse several development companies of negligence, claiming that by not installing barriers, they failed to reasonably protect occupants.

Many of the victims suffered severe bodily harm, including fractured ribs and traumatic brain injuries, according to the lawsuits.

The lawsuit also focuses on the alleged driver of the SUV, Bradley Rein, whose reckless and careless driving, the lawsuit says, caused the crash.

According to prosecutors, Mr. Rein passed a sobriety test and told the police his foot was stuck on the accelerator.

Mr. Rein has pleaded not guilty to the charges of reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle and is awaiting a court date scheduled for December 22.

Last week, immediately following the incident, Apple expressed sympathy for those who were injured or died in the incident.

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident.”

Both lawsuits have asked for a jury trial.

