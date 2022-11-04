A Coast Guard crew out of Charleston, South Carolina rescued three men clinging to the hull of their capsized boat five miles east of Charleston Harbor Thursday.

The Coast Guard was notified of the incident by the report of a Good Samaritan, who called in about the three men at around 7:27 a.m. local time.

The search and rescue team extracted the three men from the water and gave them emergency services at the Coast Guard station in Charleston, although no medical concerns were noted by authorities.

“This is a prime example of how quickly things can go wrong in a matter of seconds. It is important mariners check their vessel for all the necessary safety equipment onboard and monitor weather conditions prior to getting on the water,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Harry Seibert in a Coast Guard release.

The owner of the sunken ship is now in contact with a commercial salvage company to recover the vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

Neither the identities of the three men nor the cause of the boat’s sinking had been released as of Friday.

