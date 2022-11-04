THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The government of the Netherlands has banned British conspiracy theorist David Icke from entering most of Europe for two years amid fears his planned presence at a weekend demonstration in Amsterdam would spark unrest.

Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yeṣilgöz-Zegerius told reporters Friday that freedom of speech and the right to demonstrate were fundamental rights, “but they are not limitless.”

Icke is a prominent advocate of the belief that a race of lizard people have taken over the Earth by posing as human leaders. He was kicked off Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, including claims that Jewish people and 5G cell towers were behind the pandemic.

Dutch immigration authorities said in a letter Icke published on his website that “there are concrete indications that your arrival in the Netherlands poses a threat to public order.” On his website, Icke called the ban an “extraordinary, over-the-top response.”

The Dutch order bans Icke from 26 countries in Europe’s passport-free Schengen travel zone.

He had been expected to address a demonstration Sunday by an anti-authority group called Together for the Netherlands. Law enforcement authorities have said the gathering was expected to draw counter-demonstrators, including far-left groups.

It is not the first time Icke has been refused entry to a country. In 2019, Australia canceled his visa ahead of a speaking tour.