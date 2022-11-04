The House Jan. 6 committee has granted former President Donald Trump an additional week to turn over documents in response to its eleventh-hour subpoena, the panel’s chairman Bennie G. Thompson announced Friday.

The Democrat-led panel, which voted unanimously to subpoena Mr. Trump at its final hearing last month, demanded that the former president turn over a list of corresponding documents by Nov. 4 and testify under oath before the panel by Nov. 14.

“We have received correspondence from the former President and his counsel in connection with the Select Committee’s subpoena,” Mr. Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, said in a statement late Friday, Mr. Trump’s deadline to produce documents.

“We have informed the former President’s counsel that he must begin producing records no later than next week and he remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committee says Mr. Trump was a central figure behind a coordinated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The lawmakers on the panel say they have “overwhelming evidence” of Mr. Trump’s “multi-part” effort to overturn the 2020 election, obtained through the former president’s former appointees and staff.

Mr. Trump’s efforts, according to the lawmakers, included “purposely and maliciously” perpetuating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 election, pressuring federal and state officials and members of Congress to overturn the results.

The committee also accuses Mr. Trump of summoning “tens of thousands of supporters to Washington and, knowing they were angry and some were armed, sending them to the Capitol.”

Mr. Trump has accused the committee of undertaking a partisan “witch hunt” and squandering taxpayer dollars in its quest to smear him and Republicans.

The former president lashed out at the committee following its final hearing, criticizing the investigation as a “witch hunt of the highest level,” but offered no response to the panel’s demands that he turn over documents and testify under oath.

In a 14-page memo, the former president doubled down on his claims that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen,” and accused the panel of “going after American Patriots who questioned it.”

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.