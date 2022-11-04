President Biden on Friday lamented Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and accused the platform of spreading disinformation around the globe.

“Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that spews lies all across the world,” Mr. Biden said during a Democratic fundraiser in Chicago. “There’s no editors anymore in America.”

Mr. Musk, who recently closed on his $44 billion buyout of the social media platform, has vowed to reign in Twitter’s censorship policies which many conservatives say have been used to police free speech.

“It is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square,” Mr. Musk wrote last month in a post directed toward advertisers.

“That said, Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” he added. “In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all.”

Earlier this week, Twitter flagged a White House post crediting Mr. Biden for “the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years.”

The post was accompanied by a Twitter clarification that noted many of the post’s viewers had added context to the post noting that the increase to the payments was “due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the inflation rate.”

The White House has since deleted the tweet.

