Five adults were found shot dead in a home in southern Maryland on Friday, according to reports.

NBC-4, citing a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, said the unidentified homeowner found the victims in the home Friday afternoon. The house is located on Wildflower Drive in La Plata.

The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the crime scene “is contained.”

