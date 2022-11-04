Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Thursday that Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have been armed with a gun the morning he was attacked last week “and shot his attacker.”

Former President Donald Trump along with Mrs. Greene was stumping for Iowa GOP candidates, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Charles E. Grassley and Brenna Bird, the Republican nominee for attorney general.

Addressing the crowd of GOP supporters at the rally in Sioux City, Iowa, hosted by Mr. Trump, Mrs. Greene talked about the widespread crime in the country and referenced the attack on Mr. Pelosi.

“More Americans are robbed, stabbed, raped, kidnaped, carjacked and murdered. But only, the only crime victim you hear about from Democrats in the media is Paul Pelosi,” she said as the crowd booed.

“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should have been deported. And Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” Mrs. Greene said, referring to David DePape, a Canadian national arrested and accused of the attack.

The Georgia Republican echoed the sentiments of Second Amendment advocates, including The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, which condemned the attack against the House speaker’s husband last week and offered hopes for a swift recovery.

“When someone — including Mr. Pelosi — is attacked in their own home, or in a public place, even on a sidewalk, by someone wielding a hammer or other potentially deadly weapon, that person has an absolute right to defend himself or herself,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “In a situation like this, a gun beats a hammer every time.”

Authorities indicted Mr. DePape on several charges this week after he allegedly entered the Pelosi San Francisco residence last Friday, with plans to “hold” Mrs. Pelosi “hostage,” and engaged in a struggle with Mr. Pelosi before hitting him on the head with a hammer.

Mr. Pelosi, 82, underwent successful surgery for a skull fracture and was released from the hospital Thursday.

