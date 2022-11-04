A federal judge has turned away MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s quest to challenge the FBI seizure of his phone in an investigation into post-2020 election actions.

Judge Eric Tostrud said Mr. Lindell, who supported former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of fraud, was not entitled to get his phone back or obtain more details about the search.

“The government has demonstrated a compelling interest in preventing the premature disclosure of search-warrant materials during its ongoing federal criminal investigation. Multiple factors here justify keeping the search warrant materials under seal,” wrote the judge, who was appointed by Mr. Trump and presides in Minnesota.

The judge said the search warrant contains sensitive information that, if released, could undermine the probe.

“Premature disclosure of these materials would significantly undermine the government’s ongoing criminal investigation, giving plaintiffs (and potentially, other targets of the investigation) a window into the government’s investigation that could compromise the investigation as a whole,” he wrote.

He also cited the privacy interests of persons who are tied to the probe but were not a target of the search.

Mr. Lindell has not been charged with any crimes.

A subpoena issued to Mr. Lindell mentions an investigation into a breach of the voting system in Mesa County, Colorado, amid efforts to question the 2020 results.

