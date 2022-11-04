Events DC has announced that orange wooden and plastic seats from RFK Stadium, along with turnstiles and other items, are on sale.

“The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium holds special memories for many of us in the community. We watched D.C.’s football team win division championships. We saw baseball return to the nation’s capital here,” Events DC Board Chairman Max Brown said in a release from the agency.

The NFL team now known as the Washington Commanders played at RFK Stadium from 1961 through 1996; baseball’s Washington Nationals played there from their debut in 2005 through 2007.

Major League Soccer’s D.C. United also used RFK Stadium, from 1996 to 2017.

StadiumSeatDepot.com features orange wooden and plastic seats from the lower bowl of RFK Stadium, sold individually and in pairs. Turnstiles and feet attachment for the seats are also available.

The single plastic seat is going for $349.99, the double plastic seat for $449.99, the single wooden seat for $399.99, the double wooden seat for $499.99 and the turnstiles for $599.99.

Burgundy plastic seats, gold plastic seats and gold wooden seats, all from the upper bowl of the stadium, will go on sale in early 2023. The full structural demolition of the currently unused RFK Stadium is slated for sometime next year.

Portions of the sales proceeds will go to charity, mainly the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington and St. Coletta of Greater Washington, according to Events DC.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.