Republican lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee have released a 1,000-page report detailing a “rampant culture of unaccountability, manipulation, and abuse at the highest level” of the FBI.

The GOP lawmakers say the report builds on several whistleblower disclosures that describe the FBI’s Washington hierarchy as “rotted at its core” with a “systemic culture of unaccountability.”

The report also accuses the bureau of “weaponizing” the federal government against its political opponents and aims to show how FBI leadership is biased against conservatives, particularly senior officials pressuring agents to reclassify cases as domestic violent extremism.

The agency has come under increasing criticism, especially since the raid in August of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. Justice Department officials have accused Mr. Trump of stashing classified documents at his home.

With Republicans expected to win the House majority in the midterm elections on Tuesday, the report is a likely outline of oversight investigations that the GOP will launch next year.

Other findings included in the report are:

• The FBI downplayed and reduced the spread of the serious allegations of wrongdoing leveled against President Biden’s son Hunter.

• The Justice Department and FBI used counterterrorism resources to target parents protesting local school boards.

• The FBI abused its foreign surveillance authorities.

• The Justice Department and FBI conducted the unprecedented raid on the home of a former president.

• The FBI followed a Republican lawmaker on a family vacation to seize his personal cellphone.

• The Justice Department and the FBI have allowed attacks on pro-life facilities and churches to continue while pushing a pro-choice agenda.

• The FBI conducted an “intelligence” assessment of a conservative charity under the guise of investigating unrelated alleged crimes.

• The FBI purged employees who refused to align themselves with the leadership’s political ideology.

• The FBI has helped Big Tech to censor Americans’ political speech.

Lawmakers call the report the first “comprehensive accounting” of the bureau’s problems to date. They say it focuses primarily on the FBI abuses through the reports of whistleblowers, but also examines relevant actions of the Justice Department.

The Washington Times has reached out to the FBI for comment.

