The suspect accused of breaking into the campaign office of Katie Hobbs, the Democrat running for Arizona governor, is in the country illegally from Portugal and wanted by immigration authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the suspect, Daniel Mota Dos Reis, arrived in the U.S. as a student in 2018 but is violating the terms of his admission.

He “is currently at large for administrative immigration violations for failing to maintain his status as a registered student at an academic institution,” ICE told Fox News.

Mr. Mota was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with burglary. He was released on bond, but the federal government put an immigration detainer on him.

Mr. Mota was arrested after an officer saw a news story with surveillance video of the incident and recognized him from an earlier burglary

Police haven’t found a political motive for the incident despite the Hobbs campaign insinuation about one.

Immediately after the break-in, Hobbs‘ campaign manager Nicole DeMont accused Republican opponent Kari Lake and her supporters of “spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit.”

Separately, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is a Canadian citizen who was in the country illegally.

