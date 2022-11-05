Rep. Liz Cheney endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a toss-up Virginia House race over Republican Yesli Vega, whom she accused of peddling conspiracies.

The Wyoming Republican cited her close working relationship with Ms. Spanberger in Congress while painting Ms. Vega as an extremist.

“We don’t agree on every policy, but I am absolutely certain that Abigail is dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution,” Ms. Cheney said. “Abigail’s opponent is promoting conspiracies, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible.”

Ms. Vega is the third Democrat Ms. Cheney endorsed this cycle, after Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio running for Senate against J.D. Vance.

Ms. Vega has said she believes there were irregularities in the 2020 election, as well as interference but said she doesn’t go as far as to say the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Ms. Cheney has urged voters not to support GOP candidates who have denied the results of the 2020 election or have mirrored Mr. Trump’s cries of election fraud.

The lawmaker, who lost her primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, is arguably the most anti-Trump Republican in the conference and is the vice-chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.