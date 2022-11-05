Former President Donald Trump gave Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a new nickname while reading off various polls on who would lead a 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Mr. Trump labeled Mr. DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” while pointing out that he was second to him in one presidential standing poll.

Mr. Trump also took a dig at his former Vice President Mike Pence who was mentioned in the poll, shown on display at his rally.

“Mike’s doing better than I thought,” Mr. Trump commented at his 7% support, compared to his own 71% of support.

Mr. DeSantis came in behind Mr. Trump on that particular poll with 10%.

The new dig against Mr. DeSantis, who has long had a close relationship with Mr. Trump, comes amid speculation that the former president is expected to announce his 2024 bid in the coming weeks.

Mr. DeSantis has also frequently been floated as being a potential 2024 contender and rival to Mr. Trump.

Others who potentially might seek a White House bid include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.