Over 40% of Americans believe that the government is run by a shadowy cabal, according to a recent poll.

A total of 44% of registered voters agreed with the statement that “The federal government is controlled by a secret cabal,” according to a poll conducted by Benenson Strategy Group, a company founded by Barack Obama’s campaign pollster and strategist Joel Benenson.

That included a majority agreement from Republicans who were polled (53%), as well as 41% of independent voters and 37% of Democrats.

An overwhelming majority — 71% — also believe authoritarianism is on the rise and most (59%) believe that the country is headed toward a second civil war.

Further, the poll found that a majority of voters (59%) agree that the U.S. is a strong democracy — with Democrats leading the way (66%) followed by Republicans (55%) and then independents (54%).

Other findings from the survey were that abortion/women’s rights was the third most important issue to voters, behind inflation and the economy, but ahead of crime and immigration.

Most voters (36%) also cited President Biden’s economic policies as the cause of inflation.

Benenson Strategy Group conducted an online survey of 1,000 voters nationally from Oct. 27-30. The overall margin of sampling error is ±3.1% at the 95% confidence level.

